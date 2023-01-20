Jeypore: Students leave school hostel

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Alleging neglect and lack of quality food, as many as 14 tribal students of Nodal UP School at Boipariguda left the hostel on Thursday. The students have been complaining about quality of food at the hostel and neglect by the hostel superintendent. Koraput district education officer Ramchandra Nayak said he has received report of the students leaving the hostel. He said the additional district education officer has been asked to conduct a probe. District welfare officer Sunil Tandi said efforts are on to bring the students back to the hostel.

