Court awards life term to man, uncle for killing kin

On June 11, 2018, the trio was consuming country liquor in a place near their house when they started fighting over a family dispute.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 40-year-old man and his uncle were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for killing the former’s elder brother over a family dispute in 2018. The convicted duo is Duma Singh and his uncle Siba Singh (32). The deceased was identified as Sonu (50) of Mankadakenda village within Chandua police limits.

On June 11, 2018, the trio was consuming country liquor in a place near their house when they started fighting over a family dispute. The matter escalated further and in a fit of rage, Duma and Siba slit Sonu’s throat with a sickle. When he died on the spot, the uncle-nephew duo threw his body in a field and returned home.

When Sonu did not return home, his family searched for him and the next day found his body lying in the field. Later Sonu’s son Mangal informed the matter to police after which an investigation was launched. Basing on Mangal’s complaint, police arrested Duma and Siba and a case under sections 302, 302(a-20)(B) and 34 of the IPC was registered against them. 

Additional public prosecutor Batahari Mahakud said the decision was made basing on the statements of 22 witnesses and other evidences. “A fine of Rs 5,000 each was also slapped on them and an additional jail term of six months will be imposed on them if they fail to pay the fine,” he added.

