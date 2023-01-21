Gangadhar Meher University launches certificate course in geriatric care

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) launched a certificate course in geriatric care on Thursday. The first-of-its-kind course in the state was introduced under GMU’s Odisha Centre for Geriatrics and Gerontology (OCGG).

The duration of the course will be six months during which students will appear three test papers of 100 marks each. Each will include two theory papers titled ‘Introduction to Gerentology’ and ‘Geriatric Care’ besides a practical for field study and project report. The course fee is Rs 1,000.

Interested candidates must have completed graduation in any subject to apply. So far, 25 students have registered themselves for the certificate course. Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said by 2050, at least 20 per cent of India’s population will be above the age of 60. With ageing, people will face multiple social, economic, psychological, medical and family problems.

“Currently, we are not prepared to address these issues. Through this certificate course, students will be able to identify old-age related problems and suggest measures to deal with them. The outcome can be shared with the government for policy making,” he said adding, the course will also help form a workforce which can cater to the emotional and psychological needs of the elderly population.

Sources said eight departments of GMU will guide the students enrolled in the multidisciplinary course. The university has also signed an MoU with VIMSAR, Burla for collaborative research. There is also a proposal to connect with VIMSAR to provide practical training to the students of the course.

Pati said admission is still open for the course. Interested students can directly contact GMU for admission. “Considering the response for the certificate course, we may plan on increasing its duration and upgrading it to diploma course,” he added. GMU’s OCGG is Odisha’s first-ever centre of excellence in study of geriatrics which was inaugurated in November, 2020.

