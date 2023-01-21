Home States Odisha

Orissa HC not to take up PIL on financial assistance

The petitioner had sought direction to the state government to constitute a committee including collectors of all districts to study the present condition of the beneficiaries of MBPY.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has preferred not to take up a PIL seeking direction to the state government to increase the financial assistance being provided to beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).However, the court on Thursday directed the state government to consider and take a decision on the representation filed by the petitioner on January 9.

Abhaya Kumar Pattnaik, a 67-year-old resident of Chottapur village in Puri district and a MBPY beneficiary had filed the petition. Advocate Anup Mohapatra, who appeared on the petitioner’s behalf, submitted that the amount being provided under MBPY is unfair and inadequate.

While disposing of the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman directed secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability department to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass a reasoned order not later than April 17, 2023.

The petition contended that the national minimum wage was fixed at Rs 178 per day in 2022. But the financial assistance of Rs 500 per month under MBPY violates the right to equality as it comes to Rs 16.67 per day. The petitioner had sought direction to the state government to constitute a committee including collectors of all districts to study the present condition of the beneficiaries of MBPY.

The pittance by way of pension is forcing many old aged and differently-abled beneficiaries of MBPY to beg on the streets to meet their basic needs, the petition stated. MBPY, the largest social security scheme fully funded by the state government, provides Rs 500 per month per beneficiary above the age of 60 up to the age of 79 years and Rs 700 per month for 80 years and above and Rs 900 for beneficiaries who are 80 years and have 60 per cent and above disability.

The beneficiaries include old and aged persons above 60 years of age, widows irrespective of age, persons affected by Hansen disease/leprosy with visible signs of deformity irrespective of age, unmarried women over thirty years of age, persons with disabilities and AIDS patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp