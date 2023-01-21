Orissa HC not to take up PIL on financial assistance

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has preferred not to take up a PIL seeking direction to the state government to increase the financial assistance being provided to beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).However, the court on Thursday directed the state government to consider and take a decision on the representation filed by the petitioner on January 9.

Abhaya Kumar Pattnaik, a 67-year-old resident of Chottapur village in Puri district and a MBPY beneficiary had filed the petition. Advocate Anup Mohapatra, who appeared on the petitioner’s behalf, submitted that the amount being provided under MBPY is unfair and inadequate.

While disposing of the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman directed secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability department to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass a reasoned order not later than April 17, 2023.

The petition contended that the national minimum wage was fixed at Rs 178 per day in 2022. But the financial assistance of Rs 500 per month under MBPY violates the right to equality as it comes to Rs 16.67 per day. The petitioner had sought direction to the state government to constitute a committee including collectors of all districts to study the present condition of the beneficiaries of MBPY.

The pittance by way of pension is forcing many old aged and differently-abled beneficiaries of MBPY to beg on the streets to meet their basic needs, the petition stated. MBPY, the largest social security scheme fully funded by the state government, provides Rs 500 per month per beneficiary above the age of 60 up to the age of 79 years and Rs 700 per month for 80 years and above and Rs 900 for beneficiaries who are 80 years and have 60 per cent and above disability.

The beneficiaries include old and aged persons above 60 years of age, widows irrespective of age, persons affected by Hansen disease/leprosy with visible signs of deformity irrespective of age, unmarried women over thirty years of age, persons with disabilities and AIDS patients.

