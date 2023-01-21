Two killed, 20 injured in road mishap in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two women passengers died and 20 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle near Mankadabasa within Jarada police limits of Ganjam district on Friday.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when driver of the bus carrying over 30 passengers from Raigarh in Gajapati district to Patrapur in Ganjam lost his grip of the steering as a result of which the bus overturned. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured passengers to Patrapur community health centre (CHC). Of the injured, two women, Saraswati Sabar (16) of Sikulipadar and Sumati Raita (29) of Arakhapada were declared brought dead at the hospital by the doctors, said Jarada IIC Sunil Kumar Behera.

“Two passengers died in the mishap while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Patrapur CHC in three ambulances and several other vehicles. Steps are being taken to refer the critically injured persons to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur,” said Patrapur BDO Prakash Chandra Das. Investigation into the incident is on.

