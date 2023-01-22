Despite NGT directive, garbage dumping rampant on Kathajodi riverbed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Notwithstanding the directive of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to keep Kathajodi river clean, dumping of garbage along with household and other construction waste on its bed in Cuttack city continues unabated.

Tractors, trolleys and other small goods carriers can be seen carrying construction waste and garbage from the city and dumping them on the river bed adjacent to ring road at Devi Gada. Heaps of debris and garbage can be seen piled on the site where the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed.

Locals alleged, when asked the drivers of trash laden vehicles said they are dumping the construction waste on the direction of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). A foul smell is emanating from the trash which has accumulated at the ghat near Purighat police station. Officials of State Pollution Control Board are not also waking up to the situation, they alleged.

In a bid to make Devi Gada attractive, the CMC had planned to construct a welcome arch and its foundation was laid around 11 years back. But the construction of the arch is yet to begin. Significantly, the NGT in October 2017, had directed the Cuttack district administration to ensure no construction debris and municipal waste are dumped on the riverbed. The tribunal had asked the administration to initiate strict action against the violators.

“The tribunal had instructed the district administration to evict all illegal encroachers on the river bank/bed, keep it clean and file action taken report (ATR) every six months. We will bring the matter to the notice of NGT,” said senior advocate Pradip Kumar Pattnaik.

Efforts to elicit response on the issue from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile.

