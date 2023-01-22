Subarnarekha bridge proposal brings cheer to Odisha people

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to improve connectivity between Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal of a high level bridge over Subarnarekha river at an estimated cost of Rs 101.66 crore. BJD district president and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marndi said the high level bridge structure will be constructed over Subarnarekha river at Gobarghata near Jaleswar bypass road.

Addressing a press meet here on the day, Marndi said the bridge will improve communication for inhabitants of Jaleswar municipality and Raibania in Balasore district and Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district besides provide connectivity support to West Medinapur district of West Bengal.

Zilla parishad president Bharati Hansdah, Moroda MLA Rajkishore Das, advisor in SC and ST department Sarojini Hembram, Sananda Marandi, Baripada municipality chairperson Krushnananda Mohanty, state secretary of BJD along with other party workers attended the meeting.

Residents of Raibania, Hatimora, Lohapada, Ulmora Khuard, Denganalia and many villages under Jaleswar block had been facing inconvenience in commuting to Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC) or the market. They had to travel 15 km more to reach the CHC and other locations of Jaleswar town through Denganaliad and Rajghat route. Earlier the vehicle fare was Rs 20 to reach Jaleswar but presently it has gone up to Rs 45.

The inhabitants of the affected villages had been demanding a high level bridge over Subarnarekha river for years and the approval of the bridge has brought cheer among all.Congress observer for Mayurbhanj district Sudarshan Das said as the general election is drawing near, the chief minister approved the bridge over Subarnarekha river to get votes.

