Cuttack citizens ask Odisha Govt to bring back Netaji’s car

CUTTACK: The demand for tracing and bringing back Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Austin car to his birthplace ‘Janakinath Bhawan’ at Odia Bazar in Cuttack city is gaining momentum with different locals submitting a memorandum in this regard to the state government. City-based social organisation- Netaji Foundation has submitted a memorandum to Cuttack Collector urging him to initiate steps for bringing back the car.

“Netaji used the Austin car from 1930 to 1941. He travelled from Kolkata to Burma in the car. The state government managed to bring back Biju Babu’s Dakota. If it brings back the car and showcases it at Netaji’s birthplace at Odia Bazar, it will be a great tribute to the great freedom fighter of our country,” convenors of Netaji Foundation Jinesh Das and Biki Chakrabati in the memorandum. The people of Cuttack are yet to know the whereabouts of the car.

The state government should trace it and then bring it to his birthplace, they added. Similarly, members of Cuttack-Choudwar Bikash Parisada led by its president Manas Parida have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Tangi-Coudwar Tahsildar demanding fulfilment of their 10-point charter of demands.

The demands include bringing back Netaji’s Austin car and showcasing it at his birthplace, construction of his statue in Cuttack, the establishment of a research centre in Cuttack for carrying out studies on his life, naming of some important roads of the city on Netaji, the introduction of a story on the brave son of India in school syllabus, collection of his daily use articles and installation of his statue on the premises of Ravenshaw Collegiate School where he had studied. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani however said he is yet to go through the memorandum submitted to his office.

