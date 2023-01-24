Home States Odisha

Netaji 126th birth anniversary: Odisha Governor, CM pay tributes in Cuttack

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also paid floral tributes to Netaji. “The Utkal Janani has given birth to many brave freedom fighters.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Governor and CM paying tributes to Netaji at his birthplace in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated at his birthplace “Janakinath Bhawan” here in Odia Bazar on Monday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Netaji by garlanding his statue and unfurling the national flag at the house, which is now a museum. 

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also paid floral tributes to Netaji. “The Utkal Janani has given birth to many brave freedom fighters. Veer Surendra Sai was also one of them whose birthday is also celebrated today. But adequate respect is yet to be paid to Surendra Sai. I came to know from a newspaper that his birthplace is lying neglected. I will soon be writing to the chief minister to take care of his birthplace,” the Governor said. 

An art exhibition on the life of Netaji was organised under the aegis of Culture department in association with Odisha Lalit Kala Academy and students of Ravenshaw Collegiate School. Different cultural programmes too were organised to mark Netaji’s birth anniversary. Many political leaders, bureaucrats, senior citizens, intellectuals, students and also the general public visited the museum.

