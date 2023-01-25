Home States Odisha

NIA nets top Maoist, Odisha cops nab two others

Posters of Chanti, who carried a cash reward of `3 lakh on his head, were put up at different places in Odisha

Published: 25th January 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/UMERKOTE: In a major success for the security forces, three Maoists were arrested from Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday.In Malkangiri, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the help of Odisha Police arrested the dreaded Maoist Ranju Khillo alias Chanti from Swabhiman Anchal. The 40-year-old Maoist was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh. After his arrest, the NIA officials took him to Bhubaneswar for production in court, said Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

Ranju Khillo alias Chanti | Express

Chanti was arrested by NIA in connection with the attack on Border Security Force (BSF) in 2012. Wadhwani said the Maoist leader was involved in the killing of four BSF personnel in July, 2012. A case was registered against him in Chitrakonda police station following which he was arrested in 2013 and sent to jail. Chanti was released on bail in 2018 but thereafter, didn’t appear in the court.

The NIA registered a case against the Maoist and was looking for him. A few days back, posters of Chanti and three other Maoists were put up at different places in the state.Similarly, Nabarangpur police arrested two Maoists including a hardcore woman cadre from Hatigaon reserve forest on the day. The arrested Maoists were identified as Poje Mandavi alias Anita (25) of Sukuma district in Chhattisgarh and Samudra Bagh (32) of Nuapada in Odisha.

While Mandavi was the area committee member (ACM) of Mainpur-Nuapada division of the CPI (Maoist), Bagh worked as a militia member of the banned outfit.DIG, South-Western range Rajesh Pandit said acting on a specific intelligence input about the presence of two suspected Maoists at Kusumpur village within Raighar police limits, a joint combing operation was launched by the personnel of DVF, SOG and CRPF in the morning. During search in Hatigaon reserve forest, the security forces apprehended Mandavi and Bagh.

Mandavi, who was active in Naxal activities since 2010, was a hardcore militant while Bagh was engaged in distributing banners and posters of the Maoists. He joined the outfit in 2017. The duo was active in Odisha’s Kalahandi and Nuapada districts besides Chhattisgarh.

The DIG said the woman Maoist cadre was involved in various firing cases in Nuapada and Kalahandi. “Mandavi joined the Bodchatia LOS as a party member in 2010 under the leadership of Ramesh in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. In 2013, she was transferred to Mainpur-Nuapada division as a guard and involved in many violent activities. She was promoted to ACM in 2020.”

Apart from bannering and postering, Bagh was in regular touch with the Maoists and provided them with information and inputs. He was also proving medicines and other essential items to the ultras.The duo’s involvement in Maoist violence cases in Odisha and Chhattisgarh is under verification, Pandit added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist NIA Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp