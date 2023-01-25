Odisha: Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha conservation reserve notified

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concern over the loss of forest cover and series of wildlife deaths, the state government has notified 7,263-acre area in the Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha corridor as a conservation reserve.The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department which issued the notification to this effect stated that the new ‘Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha Conservation Reserve’ notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, as amended, will ensure effective protection of the landscape, its flora and fauna.

The stretch is a traditional elephant corridor linking rich bio-diversity of the three sanctuaries, the department stated.Forest officials said the traditional corridor allows wildlife movement from one habitat to another to facilitate gene flow of different species. Accordingly, they consulted the local communities and found the need for protection of the stretch that fall within Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

Of the total area notified, 6,164.380 acre fall in Kaptipada tehsil of Mayurbhanj district while the remaining 1,098.975 acre fall in Khaira and Oupada tehsil of Balasore district.As per the government notification, the boundary of Similipal, Hadgarh-Kuldiha conservation forest starts in Sukhuapata hill of Mayurbhanj district. It then traverses in the north direction touching the north-west side.The conservation reserve tag will help in achieving the objective of free passage and gene flow more effectively, said an official from the department.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concern over the loss of forest cover and series of wildlife deaths, the state government has notified 7,263-acre area in the Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha corridor as a conservation reserve.The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department which issued the notification to this effect stated that the new ‘Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha Conservation Reserve’ notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, as amended, will ensure effective protection of the landscape, its flora and fauna. The stretch is a traditional elephant corridor linking rich bio-diversity of the three sanctuaries, the department stated.Forest officials said the traditional corridor allows wildlife movement from one habitat to another to facilitate gene flow of different species. Accordingly, they consulted the local communities and found the need for protection of the stretch that fall within Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Of the total area notified, 6,164.380 acre fall in Kaptipada tehsil of Mayurbhanj district while the remaining 1,098.975 acre fall in Khaira and Oupada tehsil of Balasore district.As per the government notification, the boundary of Similipal, Hadgarh-Kuldiha conservation forest starts in Sukhuapata hill of Mayurbhanj district. It then traverses in the north direction touching the north-west side.The conservation reserve tag will help in achieving the objective of free passage and gene flow more effectively, said an official from the department.