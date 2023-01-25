Union Minister for Railways Vaishnaw to flag off Jagannath Yatra train today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways, Communication and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off Shri Jagannath Yatra tourist train from Safdarjung station in Delhi on Wednesday. The train with tourists will cover famous pilgrimage sites of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand before arriving in Odisha during its eight-day journey. It will touch Varanasi, Baidyanath dham, Gaya and Jagannath dham. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will have its first stop at Varanasi, where the tourists will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and its corridor along with the Ganga ghat. The train will then move to Jashidih in Jharkhand and tourists will proceed to visit Baidyanath dham. It will depart from Jashidih to Puri, before moving to Gaya which will be the last destination.

