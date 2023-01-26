Home States Odisha

DS Kutey of Odisha police gets President’s medal for distinguished service

Meanwhile, Odisha Fire Service’s two personnel were awarded Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Additional director general of Odisha Police and special secretary to the chief minister’s office Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey was awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

Prahallad Kumar Rout, a constable in the Vigilance Directorate, and Goutam Chandra Das, head constable in CBI’s anti-corruption branch, have also been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. The three are among the 93 personnel from across the country to get the award.

Odisha Police’s 11 personnel were awarded Police Medal for meritorious service. Bhadrak additional SPs Jatindra Kumar Panda and Pradyumna Kumar Mishra, Vigilance Sundargarh unit’s DSP Sudhansu Sekhar Pujari, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District ACP Himansu Bhusan Swain and Biju Patnaik State Police Academy deputy commandant Gyanendra Kumar Das were awarded Police Medal for meritorious service.

Bhubaneswar Security Wing’s inspector Arun Baliarsingh, Berhampur Vigilance division sub-inspector Jugal Kishore Pradhan, constable posted in Cuttack’s Nuapatna Sarwordin Khan, State Crime Records Bureau assistant sub-inspector (computer) Bijnyan Bhusan Mohanty, drill inspector of police in Bhubaneswar Anil Kumar Minz and sepoy of 4th Battalion in Rourkela Pradeep Kumar Behera were among the 668 personnel to get the award.Meanwhile, Odisha Fire Service’s two personnel were awarded Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

