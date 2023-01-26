NHRC directs Odisha government to look into women healthcare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the chief secretary of Odisha government to take “necessary action” to address alleged inadequacies in healthcare facilities for pregnant women as there were much less gynaecologists against the number of posts in government hospitals.

The NHRC issued the direction on Monday on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights defender and RTI activist. Patro had sought the commission’s intervention citing lack of adequate healthcare facilities for pregnant women due to shortage of gynaecologists in government hospitals. Citing media reports, he alleged rising maternity deaths in the state.

Presently, 374 gynaecologists are serving against 561 posts in government hospitals. The vacancies are more in tribal and remote areas of the state. In Mayurbhanj and Koraput districts 23 and 18 posts of gynaecologists are lying vacant respectively.

The complaint assumes significance as the maternity mortality ration (MMR) now stands at 119 per one lakh births in Odisha as against national average of 97 per lakh. In his complaint, Patro also pointed out that pregnant mothers and children were being deprived of regular services of anganwadis, especially nutritional facilities due to strikes by anganwadi workers.

