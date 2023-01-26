Odisha class V student locked in school toilet rescued 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A Class V student of Palasi Government UP school under Hinjili block in Ganjam district had a harrowing experience on Wednesday after he was locked inside the school toilet for several hours on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Om Sethi had gone to the toilet just before the classes got over when he was locked by someone from outside.

Though he knocked several times to open the door, no one heard it. Even the class teacher who saw Om’s bag in the classroom, kept it out of the classroom and locked it. After the students and teachers left the school, the headmaster locked the main gate and left.

At around 6 pm, the locals nearby heard the knocking and suspecting that someone was stuck inside, entered the campus by jumping the grill gate. They tracked the noise to the toilet and rescued Om.

The locals alleged the carelessness of class teacher in not searching for Om even after knowing that his bag was in the classroom.

Despite repeated attempts neither the headmaster or the class teacher were available for comment. However, receiving information, the block education officer S. Giridhar said he will send a showcause notice to the headmaster.

