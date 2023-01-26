Home States Odisha

Shri Jagannath Yatra train flagged off in Odisha

The minister said that high quality facilities have been provided for the passengers, including accommodation, food and local transportation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan flag off the train

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy flagged off Bharat Gaurav tourist train Shri Jagannath Yatra from Safdarjung railway station, New Delhi on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the train fulfils the prime minister’s vision to enable common citizens of the country to travel within the country, particularly pilgrimage sites.The minister said that high quality facilities have been provided for the passengers, including accommodation, food and local transportation. Such initiatives will not only provide opportunities to the people to be aware about rich Indian cultural heritage, but also provide employment to many, he added.

Bharat Gaurav tourist train started on its very special tour Shri Jagannath Yatra with 528 tourists and it will cover some of the very prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Wishing the pilgrims a safe and happy journey, Vaishnaw said that eight such pilgrim circuits have already become operational, giving an opportunity to the believers to expose themselves to Indian culture. The special tourist train on its maiden journey will receive a grand welcome on its arrival at Puri, he said.

The tourism and culture minister said domestic tourism in the country is expanding rapidly and the initiative, coinciding with the Tourism Day and Voters’ day, will go a long way in promoting domestic tourism, particularly among the common people.

The train will return back to New Delhi on February 1. Among others, chairman and CEO of Railway Board Anil Kuma Lahoti, Tourism secretary Arvind Singh and senior officers from various ministries and IRCTC were present.

