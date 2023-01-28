Home States Odisha

Budget 2023-24: Expect boost to green energy, hospitality industry

Similarly, extending the loan repayment period for the sector to 10 years will also provide adequate stimulus.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Budget

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Dr Asit Mohanty
Express News Service

In the backdrop of a COVID-battered economy making steady comeback amidst inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions on account of the global geo-political tensions, the Budget 2023-24 has the cumbersome task of balancing growth and ever-increasing price rise.

The upcoming budget needs to continue with its emphasis on Capex in infrastructure. Considering the multiplier effect, unwavering capital expenditure toward building roads, ports, airports, and other infrastructure is essential for improving logistics performance within and beyond the country. This will be beneficial for manufacturing as well as agri-sectors. Besides, tax incentives on capital expenditure towards expansion, capacity utilisation, and integration of new-age technology are also welcome.

In 2022-23 (B.E), capital expenditure was pegged at 19 per cent of the total budget size. Considering the further need for Capex and its multiplier effect, capital allocation is to be augmented to 22-23 per cent. The higher allocation should finance roads, transport and highways, railways, communications, health & family welfare, defense spending, and urban development. This will create demand, more cash-flows, and higher employment opportunities.

In the changing dynamics of the Indian economy, ‘the energy industry,’ has emerged as a critical sector and therefore, adequate resource allocation is to be made. Since India has been ramping up its efforts towards a greener and more sustainable economy, energy industry expectations are naturally inclined towards reaping maximum benefits to support the cause.  

The government may consider ASSOCHAM’s call for a uniform 15 per cent corporate tax. Such a competitive corporate tax can boost the country’s ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub. This could incentivise global MNEs to consider India as their headquarters or regional hub. A large domestic market and massive talent pool make India a favorable destination.

The climate change threat looms large, affecting people as much as their sustenance. Renewable energy requires a significant boost. Tax incentives or exemptions for companies installing solar rooftop power systems can provide the much-desired momentum to the solar power shift. This is in line with India’s keenness on moving towards a greener and more sustainable economy.

Tourism has bounced back in recent times. The hospitality industry is steadily recovering. Given the employment potential and multiplier effect of this industry, government should introduce measures to help it grow further. Towards this end, GST rate rationalisation from the present 18 per cent to 12 per cent may prove beneficial. Similarly, extending the loan repayment period for the sector to 10 years will also provide adequate stimulus.

To enhance capital spending potential of the states in India, the Union Government should transfer some part of the cess and surcharges to the states.Last but not the least, measures like enhancing income tax exemption limits will boost consumption by leaving greater disposable incomes in the hands of the consumers.

With a high investment-to-GDP ratio (at 33 per cent in FY23 versus 30.5 per cent in FY21) with an existing incremental output ratio, GDP can very well grow at 8 per cent while keeping fiscal deficit and inflation in check.

(Dr Mohanty is Professor of Finance, XIMB, XIM University)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Budget 2023-24
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp