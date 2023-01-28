Home States Odisha

Odia girl interacts with PM Modi at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the ‘Exam Warriors’ movement conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to foster a stress-free atmosphere for the students.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sulagna interacting with PM Modi during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Odia girl Sulagna Tripathy along with other students from across the country at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on the occasion of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the ‘Exam Warriors’ movement conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to foster a stress-free atmosphere for the students. Fourteen-year-old Sulagna, a Class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pune, had on the occasion showcased some objects that she made out of waste materials. Her theme was ‘Kabad Se Jugad’, (useful materials from waste). She made a pellet drum by using discarded compact disc.

“I was on cloud nine after talking to our prime minister. I dream of becoming a scientist some day and create wealth out of waste so as to save our planet from pollution. Everyone should develop the habit of recycling and recognise their responsibility towards nature and the environment,” said an elated Sulagna. Sulagna is the daughter of Basudev Tripathy, senior scientist of Zoological Survey of India, Western Regional Centre, Pune. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pariksha Pe Charcha
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp