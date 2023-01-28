Odia girl interacts with PM Modi at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Odia girl Sulagna Tripathy along with other students from across the country at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on the occasion of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the ‘Exam Warriors’ movement conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to foster a stress-free atmosphere for the students. Fourteen-year-old Sulagna, a Class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pune, had on the occasion showcased some objects that she made out of waste materials. Her theme was ‘Kabad Se Jugad’, (useful materials from waste). She made a pellet drum by using discarded compact disc.

“I was on cloud nine after talking to our prime minister. I dream of becoming a scientist some day and create wealth out of waste so as to save our planet from pollution. Everyone should develop the habit of recycling and recognise their responsibility towards nature and the environment,” said an elated Sulagna. Sulagna is the daughter of Basudev Tripathy, senior scientist of Zoological Survey of India, Western Regional Centre, Pune.

KENDRAPARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Odia girl Sulagna Tripathy along with other students from across the country at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on the occasion of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the ‘Exam Warriors’ movement conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to foster a stress-free atmosphere for the students. Fourteen-year-old Sulagna, a Class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pune, had on the occasion showcased some objects that she made out of waste materials. Her theme was ‘Kabad Se Jugad’, (useful materials from waste). She made a pellet drum by using discarded compact disc. “I was on cloud nine after talking to our prime minister. I dream of becoming a scientist some day and create wealth out of waste so as to save our planet from pollution. Everyone should develop the habit of recycling and recognise their responsibility towards nature and the environment,” said an elated Sulagna. Sulagna is the daughter of Basudev Tripathy, senior scientist of Zoological Survey of India, Western Regional Centre, Pune.