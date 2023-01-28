Odisha Governor unfurls national flag on 74th Republic Day

Home States Odisha

Different contingents including Odisha Police, BSF, OSAP and CRPF participated in the parade.

By Express News Service
BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag at the state-level 74th Republic Day on Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.“Freedom in mind, faith in words, pride in our hearts, memories in our soul, let’s salute the nation on Republic Day,” the governor said in a tweet.  Wishing people on the occasion, the chief minister said, “On this auspicious day, let us remember the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters for the nation and pledge to follow the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit.”

Different contingents including Odisha Police, BSF, OSAP and CRPF participated in the parade. This apart, nine tableaus showcasing the achievements of different departments also were part of the parade. Various traditional dances and music marked the celebrations.The tableau of Odisha Millets Mission won the first prize.

