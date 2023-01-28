‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Hard work pays, cheating doesn’t: PM Modi tells Odia boy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One has to face exams at every stage of life and those who cheat never pass them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while answering a question asked by Tanmay Biswal, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Konark, during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ discussion on Friday. How does one eliminate copying or cheating activities from exams?, asked Tanmay to which the Prime Minister replied one should never opt for shortcuts in life because those who work hard have a blessed life. Modi further said, “Some students use their creativity to ‘cheat’ in examinations, but if such students use their time and creativity in a good way, they can achieve heights of success. While Tanmay placed the question virtually, a student of DAV-CDA, Cuttack attended it in New Delhi after receiving a special invitation from the Ministry of Education for scoring high in the recently-concluded National Kala Utsav.