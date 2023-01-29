Home States Odisha

Bhima Bhoi Chair at CUO soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

Published: 29th January 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:26 AM

Union Minister Pradhan with seers of Mahima Panth in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced here that a Bhima Bhoi Chair will be set up at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput.The University Grants Commission (UGC) will approve it soon.Pradhan made this announcement while addressing a function after inaugurating Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi mandap and library at Kalarahanga.

Addressing a gathering of seers belonging to Mahima Panth, Pradhan said the Centre has opened Bhima Bhoi chairs in Delhi University and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. These Chairs have started research works. With the approval of the University Grants Commission, another Bhima Bhoi Chair will be set up at CUO, Koraput to encourage higher studies and research on the humanitarian philosophy of the great saint of Mahima Dharma.

Describing Mahima Gosain and Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi visionaries, Pradhan said the latter played a stellar role in rekindling the cultural and literary consciousness in society.Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Bhubaneswar and Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Sambalpur have also set up a Bhima Bhoi Chair and Research Centre to promote higher studies and research on the life and works of this saint poet.

