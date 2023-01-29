Home States Odisha

Bihar youth arrested for liquor trade in Odisha

Excise officials raided the two godowns and seized large quantities of liquor and packing materials from the areas.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a major crackdown, Excise department of Nuapada arrested a 23-year-old youth and seized spurious liquor and other material from his possession during a raid here on Friday. The accused was identified as Vikash Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Rohtas district. According to sources, on January 25, Vikash was waiting for someone at the Khariar railway station. Acting on a tip-off, the Excise sleuths reached the spot and while raiding seized 650 bottle caps, 720 Excise adhesive labels (EALs) besides five litre of spurious liquor from his possession. He was detained.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the trade of packing materials for spurious liquor was being carried out at two godowns in Sambalpur - one at Khetrajpur area of the city and the other at Deulbandh in Modipara area. Excise officials raided the two godowns and seized large quantities of liquor and packing materials from the areas. The main accused who runs the godowns, is reportedly absconding.

