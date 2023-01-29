Home States Odisha

Devotees take dip in Chandrabhaga on auspicious day of Magha Saptami

As per tradition, the devotees smash the pots in which the food is cooked before taking a dip in the river.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrabhaga beach near Puri | PTI

By Express News Service

PURI: Scores of devotees congregated at Chandrabhaga beach near Konark and took a dip in Chandrabhaga river on the auspicious day of Magha Saptami on Friday. At midnight, Shiva deities- Tribeniswar, Dakshineswar and Ishaneswar from three different villages were brought in a procession to the Chandrabhaga mela site.

After prasad was offered to the deities, the pilgrims feasted on ‘sukhua’ (dried fish) curry and rice which were cooked in earthen pots. As per tradition, the devotees smash the pots in which the food is cooked before taking a dip in the river.

It is believed that the holy dip cures people of skin diseases. After the dip, the devotees offer prayers to the Sun. As per mythology, prince Samba, son of Lord Krishna suffered from leprosy due to a curse. Lord Krishna advised him to go to ‘Arka kshetra’ and worship the sun god. Samba did as instructed and was cured of his disease. Over the years, the Chandrabhaga river has almost become extinct.

A portion of its bed has been dug up and converted into a pond where the devotees take the dip. Meanwhile, 30 platoons of police were deployed for smooth conduct of the mela under the supervision of Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrabhaga Magha Saptami
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp