Emergency surgeries will be performed on holidays including Sundays in Odisha 

The direction came after Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at a recent review meeting expressed his concern over closure of main OTs on second, fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

BHUBANESWAR: Emergency surgeries will now be performed on holidays, including Sundays, in the government health centres having OT facilities. The state government has asked all CDMOs to take immediate steps for opening of OTs 24x7 in emergency cases in health facilities where ever more than one specialists and surgeons are available. The direction came after Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at a recent review meeting expressed his concern over closure of main OTs on second, fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Many poor patients, who depend on government facilities, are either deprived of OT services or forced to go to private hospitals in emergencies on holidays. The BSKY beneficiaries opt for private hospitals on holidays draining the public exchequer. Director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said CDMOs have been asked to make arrangements with available surgeons and manpower.

