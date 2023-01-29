Home States Odisha

Four killed in road mishap in Odisha

Sources said the auto-rickshaw was enroute Badkamandra village within Pandapada police limits from Keonjhar market when it collided with the truck.

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Four persons were killed after an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling, collided head-on with a truck at Ukuchabeda on Naranpur-Brahmanipal road, around 15 km from Keonjhar town on Saturday.

Three others sustained critical injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at Keonjhar hospital. Sources said the auto-rickshaw was enroute Badkamandra village within Pandapada police limits from Keonjhar market when it collided with the truck. The mishap occurred near a sharp turn on the road. The deceased were identified as Jivan Naik, Navin Naik, Radhu Naik and Prahlad Naik.

While three of them died on the spot, another succumbed at Keonjhar hospital. The driver of the van fled the spot after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and started an investigation into the incident.Meanwhile, locals blocked the Naranpur-Brahmanipal road after the mishap demanding compensation for the deceased.

