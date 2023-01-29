Home States Odisha

Two people arrested in Odisha with deer meat

The accused were identified as Motilal Mandal and SK Hussain, both from Talachua village.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two persons were arrested and around 25 kg of spotted deer meat seized from their possession from a boat at Talachua village within Bhitarkanika national park in Kendrapara district here on Saturday. The accused were identified as Motilal Mandal and SK Hussain, both from Talachua village.

“After receiving information of illegal transportation of spotted deer meat from Talachua to Chandabali, we reached the area and began investigation. Later while raiding a boat, we seized the meat and arrested the poachers,” said range officer Manas Das.The accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Some poachers managed to flee the spot and efforts are on to nab them too, he added.

“During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that a herd of spotted deer had entered some agriculture fields near the village on Friday. They trapped one of them and later killed it and divided its venison among themselves. They were trying to transport its meat to Chandabali when they were arrested,” said the range officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deer meat Arrest Bhitarkanika national park
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp