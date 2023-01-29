Two people arrested in Odisha with deer meat

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two persons were arrested and around 25 kg of spotted deer meat seized from their possession from a boat at Talachua village within Bhitarkanika national park in Kendrapara district here on Saturday. The accused were identified as Motilal Mandal and SK Hussain, both from Talachua village.

“After receiving information of illegal transportation of spotted deer meat from Talachua to Chandabali, we reached the area and began investigation. Later while raiding a boat, we seized the meat and arrested the poachers,” said range officer Manas Das.The accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Some poachers managed to flee the spot and efforts are on to nab them too, he added.

“During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that a herd of spotted deer had entered some agriculture fields near the village on Friday. They trapped one of them and later killed it and divided its venison among themselves. They were trying to transport its meat to Chandabali when they were arrested,” said the range officer.

