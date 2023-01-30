Home States Odisha

Congress demands resignation of CM Naveen Patnaik over Naba Kishore's death

Congress spokesperson Ganeswar Behera and MLA Suresh Routray also held the government responsible for the attack on Das by a police personnel.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:01 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress stepped up its attack on the state government following the death of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday with senior leaders demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Alleging that this is for the first time such an incident has happened in the state when a police officer responsible for the security of a minister, opened fire on him, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said and pointed to what extent the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is now for the chief minister who is also the Home Minister to decide whether he will take moral responsibility for the incident or not, he added.

His party colleague Santosh Singh Saluja demanded the resignation of the chief minister over the issue. Condemning the ghastly incident, Saluja said it has raised question on safety and security of the people.If the government cannot ensure security of a minister, how would the common man of Odisha feel secured, he added. Stating that firing on a minister by a policeman confirmed that there is no law and order in the state, Saluja asked how will the government justify the firing on a minister by an ASI.

“Since the chief minister himself holds the Home portfolio, the Congress demands his resignation owning responsibility for the incident. It is a major incident that concerns the image of Odisha. My party holds the chief minister directly responsible for failing to provide protection to his cabinet colleague,” he said.
Congress spokesperson Ganeswar Behera and MLA Suresh Routray also held the government responsible for the attack on Das by police personnel.

