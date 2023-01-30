Home States Odisha

Nobel laureate lauds Drink from Tap mission on his visit to Odisha

Michael Robert Kremer, an American development economist is a University Professor in Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nobel laureate in Economics Prof Michael Kremer who visited Puri and Bhubaneswar recently to understand the impact of ‘Drink from Tap Mission’ appreciated the state government’s flagship programme, said officials of Housing and Urban Development department.

A five-member team led by Prof Kremer and Benjamin Krause, executive director of Development Innovation Lab, during their visit, interacted with consumers and Jal Sathis.

They were highly appreciative of Odisha’s efforts in providing 24×7 Drink from Tap quality water to households particularly the urban poor and the socio-economic impact caused by the mission, the officials said.

The team also interacted with Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan to know more about the Drink from Tap Mission, JAGA Mission and other transformative initiatives of the state government.

