Home States Odisha

Odisha Minister Naba Das cremated with full state honours

The last rites were held at the Kherual Crematorium. The Odisha government has also announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Das.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das being taken for last rites during his funeral, in Jharsuguda district. (Photo | PTI)

Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das being taken for last rites during his funeral, in Jharsuguda district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JHARSUGUDA: The mortal remains of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das were on Monday consigned to flames with full state honours here in the presence of thousands of people, who bade a tearful adieu to the departed leader.

Amid chants of 'slokas', his son Bishal Das lit the funeral pyre, as a large gathering of MPs, MLAs and industrialists paid tributes to the popular BJD minister.

The last rites were held at the Kherual Crematorium. The Odisha government has also announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Das.

Das breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event. The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Among those present at the funeral were Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and industrialsts from Jharsuguda.

Earlier in the day, thousands paid homage to Das, as his mortal remains reached here from Bhubaneswar.

Many shops, business establishments and educational institutions in the district remained closed on Monday, with locals pouring out on the streets to shower flowers on the hearse carrying the departed leader's remains, which drove through the streets of Jharsuguda town on its way to his home Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the leader's residence, where people from different walks of life had also gathered to pay tribute to the 60-year-old leader, who dominated the political landscape in western Odisha for at least three decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naba Das Odisha minister Odisha minister cremation
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp