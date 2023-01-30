Home States Odisha

Odisha politics poorer after Naba’s loss

However, he joined BJD before the 2019 election as chances of Congress regaining its position in the state became remote.

Published: 30th January 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the tragic death of Health minister Naba Kishore Das, Odisha politics has lost a stalwart.One of the richest ministers in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet, Das was a heavyweight in western Odisha politics, who had made electoral victory a habit during his more than a two-decade-long political career.

The untimely death of Das, ahead of the 2024 elections, has created a void which the BJD will find difficult to fill. Though he represented Jharsuguda, his influence stretched beyond the seat to several other districts of the region.

What set Das apart from other political leaders was his organisational capacity for which he was known from his student days. Considered an expert in electoral strategy, Das was given difficult assignments to see the party through. The BJD victory in the recent Padampur bypoll was a case in point, where he proved his mettle in wresting the seat from the BJP. He was also instrumental in the romping victory of BJD in the Brajarajnagar by-election earlier last year.

Born on January 7, 1962, Das completed his post-graduation in English and also obtained his law degree. Though, he was drawn to politics and was quite active in student politics. He graduated to mainstream politics in later years by making Jharsuguda his base. Except for initial hiccups in 2004, when he lost the Assembly election from Jharsuguda as a Congress candidate to veteran BJD leader Kishore Mohanty, he never looked back.

Das made his debut in the state Assembly from Jharsuguda seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket by defeating Mohanty, his rival in Jharsuguda politics. In 2014 election also, Das defeated Mohanty. Simultaneously, his stock rose in the grand old party when he was appointed as the working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) in April, 2018. He was assigned the task of organisational revival of the party in the entire western Odisha districts.

However, he joined BJD before the 2019 election as chances of Congress regaining its position in the state became remote. Such was his influence that he contested the 2019 Assembly election on a BJD ticket from Jharsuguda seat and Mohanty had to be shifted from Jharsuguda to Brajrajnagar constituency to accommodate him. After winning the election, Das was sworn in as the Health and Family Welfare Minister and was continuing in his post till  date. He had successfully steered the crucial Health department during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic years.

One of the wealthiest politicians in the state, the minister had declared moveable and immovable property and assets to the tune of Rs 34 crore. He owned 80 vehicles including luxury cars like a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 1.14 crore. His wife owns 65 vehicles. These apart, the minister had also declared three firearms - a revolver, a rifle and a double barrel gun.

Controversies followed Das too, but he came out of them all unscathed. Recently he made a big buzz after he donated a ‘Kalash’ worth over Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra’s Shani Shingnapur temple, which was made of 1.17 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naba Kishore Das
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp