Two held in Odisha for poisoning avian guests

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two persons including a woman were arrested by officials of Bhitarkanika national park on Sunday for allegedly killing migratory birds by feeding them with crops laced with poison. As many as 14 dead migratory birds were seized from their possession.The accused were identified as Radhika Maiti and Murali Das, both residents of Julusunagar village within the national park premises.

“We seized carcasses of four ruddy shelducks and 10 lesser whistling ducks from the possession of the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed the birds were poisoned,” said range officer Manas Das adding, both the poachers were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They were produced in court on Sunday and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

This is reportedly the first bird poaching case detected in Bhitarkanika this winter. “Patrolling activities are intensified in and around the park areas as bird poachers become active during this time,” the officer added.

