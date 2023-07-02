Maoists torch nine vehicles of crusher unit in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/NUAPADA/MALKANGIRI: Unleashing a reign of terror in Rayagada, Maoists torched at least nine heavy equipment and tipper trucks in Muniguda on Friday night. The incident occurred at a crusher unit at Deokupuli Chowk when a group of 10 armed Maoists including two female cadres launched the arson and set two excavators, five tipper trucks and two tractors on fire.

Rayagada police have recovered Maoist posters from the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. After committing the act, the Red Rebels claimed responsibility for the incident citing that the crusher units are causing pollution in the area and damaging roads.

In the poster, the Maoists also accused the crusher unit owner of exploiting the labourers and warned other crusher units of similar action if they continue such activities. Though the loss in the incident has not been estimated, additional forces have been sent to the area, said a senior police officer. The incident has spread panic among the locals.

In Nuapada, during a joint combing operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF and District Voluntary Force (DVF), a Maoist camp was busted near Jholapada village of Patdhara Reserve Forest within Sinapali police limits on Saturday.

Briefing media persons on the day, the superintendent of police (SP), Nuapada, Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and Commandant, 216 Bn, CRPF, Eric Gilbert Jose informed about the operation. According to police, on the basis of intelligence received regarding a huge camp of Naxalites in the forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the security forces launched a joint combing operation on June 27. Subsequently, on June 29, (Thursday), the forces reached the Jholapada area and unearthed a Maoist camp.

The team recovered a hand grenade, two batteries, soldering iron, Maoist uniforms and literature, contraceptives, besides several daily use items and ration. A combing operation is underway in the area, informed the police.

In Malkangiri, during an intensive operation launched between Dabuguda and Arlingpada villages on the bordering area of Odisha-Andhra Pradesh within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Forces (DVF) have unearthed an arms and ammunition dump allegedly belonging to the outlawed CPI (Maoists) on Thursday and recovered huge cache of arms, explosives, IEDs and other incriminating materials.

It is suspected that these articles were intended to target civilians and security forces. But the tragedy has been averted and Maoists’ ill design foiled, said superintendent of police Nitesh Wadhwani.

The recovery includes two country-made guns, 12-bore ammunition, one SLR ammunition, 10-meter codex wire besides Maoist literature, medicine, batteries, polythene tents and other materials, police sources said.



BERHAMPUR/NUAPADA/MALKANGIRI: Unleashing a reign of terror in Rayagada, Maoists torched at least nine heavy equipment and tipper trucks in Muniguda on Friday night. The incident occurred at a crusher unit at Deokupuli Chowk when a group of 10 armed Maoists including two female cadres launched the arson and set two excavators, five tipper trucks and two tractors on fire. Rayagada police have recovered Maoist posters from the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. After committing the act, the Red Rebels claimed responsibility for the incident citing that the crusher units are causing pollution in the area and damaging roads. In the poster, the Maoists also accused the crusher unit owner of exploiting the labourers and warned other crusher units of similar action if they continue such activities. Though the loss in the incident has not been estimated, additional forces have been sent to the area, said a senior police officer. The incident has spread panic among the locals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Nuapada, during a joint combing operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF and District Voluntary Force (DVF), a Maoist camp was busted near Jholapada village of Patdhara Reserve Forest within Sinapali police limits on Saturday. Briefing media persons on the day, the superintendent of police (SP), Nuapada, Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and Commandant, 216 Bn, CRPF, Eric Gilbert Jose informed about the operation. According to police, on the basis of intelligence received regarding a huge camp of Naxalites in the forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the security forces launched a joint combing operation on June 27. Subsequently, on June 29, (Thursday), the forces reached the Jholapada area and unearthed a Maoist camp. The team recovered a hand grenade, two batteries, soldering iron, Maoist uniforms and literature, contraceptives, besides several daily use items and ration. A combing operation is underway in the area, informed the police. In Malkangiri, during an intensive operation launched between Dabuguda and Arlingpada villages on the bordering area of Odisha-Andhra Pradesh within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Forces (DVF) have unearthed an arms and ammunition dump allegedly belonging to the outlawed CPI (Maoists) on Thursday and recovered huge cache of arms, explosives, IEDs and other incriminating materials. It is suspected that these articles were intended to target civilians and security forces. But the tragedy has been averted and Maoists’ ill design foiled, said superintendent of police Nitesh Wadhwani. The recovery includes two country-made guns, 12-bore ammunition, one SLR ammunition, 10-meter codex wire besides Maoist literature, medicine, batteries, polythene tents and other materials, police sources said.