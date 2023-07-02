Two eco-tourism packages in Debrigarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After getting an overwhelming response from the eco-tourism packages last year, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has launched two new eco-tourism packages in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on a completely new route which will allow tourists to explore the cultural values and religious significance of areas surrounding Debrigarh Sanctuary.

Under the new Hirakud Cruise Package, tourists will be taken on a cruise from the Debrigarh Ecotourism site to Govindpur Birds Village. This will include a visit to the Floating Temples and Hills inside the vast Hirakud Lake, where they can witness the large congregation of migratory birds, and agricultural fields along the waterline, especially the submerged ancient architectural temples and mountains.

Govindpur is situated on the banks of river Mahanadi adjoining Hirakud Lake which records the highest congregation of migratory birds with species diversity. The duration of the cruise will be five hours and it will include lunch, tea and snacks at Govindpur. The package is priced at Rs 4500.

Similarly, under the new safari package ‘Debrigarh on Wheels’ the tourists will be taken from the Debirgarh Eco-tourism site to different religious and important places relevant to wildlife and bird conservation, situated at the foothills of Debrigarh. The safari will include a visit to the newly inaugurated Veer Surendra Sai Memorial adjoining Barabakhra Pilgrimage Site in Debrigarh besides the historic Kedarnath Temple on the foothills of Debrigarh situated amid the backwaters of river Mahanadi and historical Karla Village, a popular spot for freedom struggle besides the Govindpur Birds Village.

One island visit will also be a part of this boat ride. The duration of the cruise will be five hours and it will include lunch, tea and snacks at Barabakhra’s Surendra Sai Memorial. The package is priced at Rs 3,500. The entire cruise package will be managed by local communities. Training of villagers has already started. Their wages will be borne from the Cruise Revenue.

