Home States Odisha

Eight injured as VIMSAR, MKCG students clash

Incident takes place during inter-medical college fest ‘Euphoria’ on VIMSAR campus

Published: 05th July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ BERHAMPUR: A clash between students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur left at least eight injured on Tuesday.The incident took place when a bus carrying students of MKCG MCH arrived on VIMSAR campus to participate in ‘Euphoria,’ the inter-medical college festival.

The matter came to light after videos of the clash went viral on social media platforms. In one video, a large group can be seen surrounding the bus carrying MKCG students and creating a huge ruckus. Another video showed students running helter-skelter after fire extinguishers were used at the site.The Burla-based VIMSAR is hosting the inter-college meet this year. The festival started with athletic meet on Tuesday while cultural events are scheduled to be held between July 7 and July 10.

Trouble started when MKCG MCH students arrived at VIMSAR during afternoon hours. Soon the bus was surrounded by students of VIMSAR and a huge commotion followed. There was retaliation from MKCG students’ side too. Then plastic bottles and fire extinguishers also came into play.In the melee that ensued, at least 8 students from both sides reportedly suffered injuries. However, the VIMSAR authorities remained tight-lipped over the issue.

Dean and principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the management was aware of the video clips doing the rounds but denied receiving any complaints.“We have not received any complaint regarding the issue yet. We will call students of both the institutions and conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain about it,” she informed.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Burla S Dash also said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. “When we inquired, they denied having any conflict. If any student comes forward, we will definitely file a complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, principal of MKCG MCH Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra said the reason behind the attack was not known but 65 students of the college are returning home.“In the second batch, another 150 students are scheduled to participate in the festival but it is uncertain at this point. A meeting of teachers and students has been convened to arrive at a decision,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR MKCG Medical College and Hospital students clash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp