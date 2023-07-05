Eight injured as VIMSAR, MKCG students clash

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ BERHAMPUR: A clash between students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur left at least eight injured on Tuesday.The incident took place when a bus carrying students of MKCG MCH arrived on VIMSAR campus to participate in ‘Euphoria,’ the inter-medical college festival.

The matter came to light after videos of the clash went viral on social media platforms. In one video, a large group can be seen surrounding the bus carrying MKCG students and creating a huge ruckus. Another video showed students running helter-skelter after fire extinguishers were used at the site.The Burla-based VIMSAR is hosting the inter-college meet this year. The festival started with athletic meet on Tuesday while cultural events are scheduled to be held between July 7 and July 10.

Trouble started when MKCG MCH students arrived at VIMSAR during afternoon hours. Soon the bus was surrounded by students of VIMSAR and a huge commotion followed. There was retaliation from MKCG students’ side too. Then plastic bottles and fire extinguishers also came into play.In the melee that ensued, at least 8 students from both sides reportedly suffered injuries. However, the VIMSAR authorities remained tight-lipped over the issue.

Dean and principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the management was aware of the video clips doing the rounds but denied receiving any complaints.“We have not received any complaint regarding the issue yet. We will call students of both the institutions and conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain about it,” she informed.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Burla S Dash also said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. “When we inquired, they denied having any conflict. If any student comes forward, we will definitely file a complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, principal of MKCG MCH Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra said the reason behind the attack was not known but 65 students of the college are returning home.“In the second batch, another 150 students are scheduled to participate in the festival but it is uncertain at this point. A meeting of teachers and students has been convened to arrive at a decision,” he said.

