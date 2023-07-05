Home States Odisha

Erratic rains delay paddy sowing in Sundargarh

Sources said usually, direct seed sowing under paddy broadcasting method is carried out over 40 per cent area with the initial monsoon rain by June 15.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Erratic monsoon coupled with uneven distribution of rainfall has affected paddy farming in Sundargarh with direct sowing, nursery raising and transplanting operations getting delayed by a fortnight in the district.

In june, the district received 218.82 mm rain against the normal of 237.4 mm. More than 80 per cent of the month’s rainfall was recorded over five days in the last week of June. Besides, while most of the 17 blocks in Sundargarh recorded excess showers, others received deficit rainfall.

Sources said usually, direct seed sowing under paddy broadcasting method is carried out over 40 per cent area with the initial monsoon rain by June 15. By this time, 20 per cent area is also covered with nursery raising. Under the prevailing circumstances, nursery raising and seed sowing have been delayed by at least 14 days.

Cashing in on the heavy rainfall in June-end, some areas have seen progress in nursery raising. However, the dry spell since June 28 has left farmers worried as both nursery raising and transplantation require adequate water. In contrast, the prevailing dry spell is in some way beneficial for direct seed sowing, but rainfall is required soon after for germination of seeds and plant growth. Delayed paddy operations pose risks such as inadequate plant growth, low yield and pest attacks among other things, the sources added.

The administration has planned to carry out paddy cultivation over 2.04 lakh hectare (ha) of land in Sundargarh. Usually, at least 35 per cent of the land is covered under broadcasting method and the rest 65 per cent see paddy transplantation every year.

In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Naik admitted that due to erratic rainfall and faulty distribution, initial paddy farming operations have been delayed. He hoped that the revival of monsoon in next few days would to improve the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy sowing rainfall Sundargarh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp