Renewable energy projects approved in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy Department has cleared four renewable projects including the waste-to-energy project of Rourkela Municipal Corporation with an outlay of Rs 890 crore. The meeting of the committee chaired by the additional chief secretary, Energy on Friday approved the proposals for setting up of two solar power projects of 50 MW each and a wind power project of 50 MW. The waste-to-energy (bio-methanation) project by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) will be the first of its kind in the state, capable of generating power from the methane gas produced by fermentation of municipal waste.

“In the first phase 40kW power will be generated by utilising five-tonne waste out of the 40 tonne produced in the steel city everyday.After successful implementation of the phase, power can be generated by utilising the remaining municipal waste,” said GRIDCO MD Trilochan Panda.

He said Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 has a provision for procurement of such power by GRIDCO at a tariff determined by OERC for use in the state, in accordance with National Tariff Policy, 2016. The power is eligible to meet the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) of the state. In such a waste management process solid bio-fertiliser will be produced as a bi-product, Panda added.

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy Department has cleared four renewable projects including the waste-to-energy project of Rourkela Municipal Corporation with an outlay of Rs 890 crore. The meeting of the committee chaired by the additional chief secretary, Energy on Friday approved the proposals for setting up of two solar power projects of 50 MW each and a wind power project of 50 MW. The waste-to-energy (bio-methanation) project by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) will be the first of its kind in the state, capable of generating power from the methane gas produced by fermentation of municipal waste. “In the first phase 40kW power will be generated by utilising five-tonne waste out of the 40 tonne produced in the steel city everyday.After successful implementation of the phase, power can be generated by utilising the remaining municipal waste,” said GRIDCO MD Trilochan Panda. He said Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 has a provision for procurement of such power by GRIDCO at a tariff determined by OERC for use in the state, in accordance with National Tariff Policy, 2016. The power is eligible to meet the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) of the state. In such a waste management process solid bio-fertiliser will be produced as a bi-product, Panda added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });