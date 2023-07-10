Doctor couple starts free clinic for slum dwellers in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Going the extra mile to help the poor and needy, a doctor couple working in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla launched free clinic for slum dwellers in Samleipadar area of the city on Sunday.

While 36-year-old Sanjeeb Mishra is an assistant professor in the department of Community Medicine at VIMSAR, his wife Gitarani Choubey (34) is a senior resident doctor in Forensic Medicine.

Sanjeeb said the locality where he lives has many slums. Most of the people residing in these slums are daily wagers. They depend on government hospitals for their healthcare needs. Visiting government hospitals for doctor consultation takes a lot of time due to the rush there. Sometimes, the slum dwellers end up losing a day’s wage as they have to wait at the hospital for long hours.

“We were planning to provide free medical services to the needy and underprivileged residents of these slums. Eventually, my wife Gita suggested that we start a clinic for them. I believe the free clinic will be a convenient alternative for the slum dwellers to receive consultation without spending the entire day or money. My wife will also assist me in the clinic which will remain open for patients in the evening from Monday to Saturday,” Sanjeeb added.

