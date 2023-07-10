Home States Odisha

Doctor couple starts free clinic for slum dwellers in Odisha

Sometimes, the slum dwellers end up losing a day’s wage as they have to wait at the hospital for long hours.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor couple

Sanjeeb Mishra and wife Gita | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Going the extra mile to help the poor and needy, a doctor couple working in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla launched free clinic for slum dwellers in Samleipadar area of the city on Sunday.

While 36-year-old Sanjeeb Mishra is an assistant professor in the department of Community Medicine at VIMSAR, his wife Gitarani Choubey (34) is a senior resident doctor in Forensic Medicine.

Sanjeeb said the locality where he lives has many slums. Most of the people residing in these slums are daily wagers. They depend on government hospitals for their healthcare needs. Visiting government hospitals for doctor consultation takes a lot of time due to the rush there. Sometimes, the slum dwellers end up losing a day’s wage as they have to wait at the hospital for long hours.

“We were planning to provide free medical services to the needy and underprivileged residents of these slums. Eventually, my wife Gita suggested that we start a clinic for them. I believe the free clinic will be a convenient alternative for the slum dwellers to receive consultation without spending the entire day or money. My wife will also assist me in the clinic which will remain open for patients in the evening from Monday to Saturday,” Sanjeeb added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research free clinic for slum dwellers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp