Odisha TV  launches state’s 1st AI news anchor

OTV digital business head Litisha Mangat Panda said the AI anchor is a landmark development in the field of media in the state.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Television Limited (OTC), a popular Odia news network, has joined the list of companies using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their service output by launching the state’s first AI news anchor on Sunday.

The AI-powered news anchor, a bot named Lisa, is expected to present news updates for the channel from this month. Developed by the media house in collaboration with a Mumbai based startup, Lisa has the potential to speak in multiple languages. It, however, will present news in Odia and English for the TV network’s channel and digital platforms for the time being. The AI bot will also remain active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

“The AI anchor is OTV’s gift to television journalism. It is the first AI anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena and also the first Odia news anchor,” said OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda.  

“AI is going to be a great partner in helping us doing the jobs that are repetitive and are more data analytical. Its us will allow news people to focus more on bringing out new angles and do more creative work to present news in better quality to the people,” she said.

OTV digital business head Litisha Mangat Panda said the AI anchor is a landmark development in the field of media in the state. “We hope that the ongoing AI revolution will sweep television and digital news broadcasting,” she said.

