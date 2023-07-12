Home States Odisha

Cooperatives play vital role in ensuring food safety: Odisha Cooperation Minister

Published: 12th July 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:07 PM

Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The cooperative system in Odisha has made the food safety scheme robust and effective, which is getting recognition at the international forum, said Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on Tuesday.

The minister is attending the joint International Cooperative Alliance Committee on Cooperative Research (ICA CCR) global and European cooperative research conference at Leuven in Belgium. Addressing the conference, Nayak said Odisha is one of the most progressive states in adopting innovations in the field of cooperatives for all-round economic development of the state with particular focus on the economically-weaker, marginalised and vulnerable sections. 

“Today Odisha is a food surplus state providing food grains to other states of India. The World Food Programme (WFP) has appreciated the food security programmes of the state government,” Nayak said. 
The three-day ICA CCR global and European cooperative research conference started on July 10 in Leuven, Belgium. 

Hosted by the Centre of Expertise for Cooperative Entrepreneurship (KCO KU Leuven), the conference has brought together academics, researchers and cooperative practitioners from all over the world, as well as policy-makers at the European Union and international level to discuss the latest research and policy developments in the area of cooperative governance.

