Farm activities pick up after heavy rain spell in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as majority of farmers in Sundargarh district are hoping for revival of monsoon to take up agriculture activities, farming has belatedly begun in around 45,000 hectare (ha) due to the low pressure-induced showers.

Due to the delayed arrival of monsoon and deficit rainfall in June, the preliminary paddy farming activities in the district are running at least 10 days behind schedule. But good rainfall in the last few days of June has helped paddy farmers take up direct seed sowing and nursery raising. After a brief dry spell, low pressure-induced heavy rain in the first week of July came as a relief for farmers to initiate agriculture activities for both paddy and non-paddy crops.

Agriculture officials said so far, around 32,000 ha paddy land has been covered with direct seed sowing. With the prevailing rainfall pattern, another 10,000-12,000 ha is likely to be covered with direct seed sowing and rest paddy areas would see cultivation under transplantation method.

So far, paddy saplings have been raised in around 6,800 ha. With good rainfall expected in next two weeks, these saplings in nurseries would see transplantation over 68,000 ha. Depending on availability of water, transplantation operation is likely to continue till first week of August.

The officials said around 6,000 ha non-paddy areas have also been covered with cultivation of moong, biri, arhar, maize and millets. Another 6,000 ha has been covered under vegetable cultivation. Coverage areas of both paddy and non-paddy crops are likely to increase substantially amid hope of good monsoon rain in next 10 days.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh Harihar Naik said paddy farming activities have been delayed by at least 10 days. But good rainfall in June-end and first week of July improved the overall situation. With good rainfall in next few days, pace of farming activities would further increase, he added.

ROURKELA: Even as majority of farmers in Sundargarh district are hoping for revival of monsoon to take up agriculture activities, farming has belatedly begun in around 45,000 hectare (ha) due to the low pressure-induced showers. Due to the delayed arrival of monsoon and deficit rainfall in June, the preliminary paddy farming activities in the district are running at least 10 days behind schedule. But good rainfall in the last few days of June has helped paddy farmers take up direct seed sowing and nursery raising. After a brief dry spell, low pressure-induced heavy rain in the first week of July came as a relief for farmers to initiate agriculture activities for both paddy and non-paddy crops. Agriculture officials said so far, around 32,000 ha paddy land has been covered with direct seed sowing. With the prevailing rainfall pattern, another 10,000-12,000 ha is likely to be covered with direct seed sowing and rest paddy areas would see cultivation under transplantation method.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); So far, paddy saplings have been raised in around 6,800 ha. With good rainfall expected in next two weeks, these saplings in nurseries would see transplantation over 68,000 ha. Depending on availability of water, transplantation operation is likely to continue till first week of August. The officials said around 6,000 ha non-paddy areas have also been covered with cultivation of moong, biri, arhar, maize and millets. Another 6,000 ha has been covered under vegetable cultivation. Coverage areas of both paddy and non-paddy crops are likely to increase substantially amid hope of good monsoon rain in next 10 days. Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh Harihar Naik said paddy farming activities have been delayed by at least 10 days. But good rainfall in June-end and first week of July improved the overall situation. With good rainfall in next few days, pace of farming activities would further increase, he added.