Two men eat burnt human flesh at cremation ground in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a depraved act linked to sorcery, two drunk men consumed half-burnt flesh of a body on the burning pyre at a cremation ground, leaving onlookers aghast in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday night.

The shocking incident took place at Jamun Bandhasahi village under Pratapur panchayat within Badasahi police limits. The two accused, Sundar Mohan Singh (58) and Narendra Singh (25) of nearby Dantuni village, have been arrested.

Accused Narendra and Sundar

Sundar reportedly practised sorcery and committed the cannibalistic act as he believed consuming flesh of an unmarried woman would give him powers. Sources said the duo ate a piece of flesh from the body of 25-year-old Madhusmita Singh who died at PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in the morning on Tuesday.

Madhusmita’s father Sama said as his daughter was ill, he brought her to the MCH at Baripada for treatment. However, she succumbed to the illness. After autopsy, the woman’s body was taken to the village cremation ground and consigned to flames.

Suddenly, Sundar pulled out a portion of flesh from the burning corpse and divided it into three pieces. He threw two pieces of the flesh into the fire and ate the remaining one by sharing it with Narendra at the spot.
Horrified by their act, family members of the woman and local villagers caught hold of Sundar and Narendra and gave them a sound thrashing. After tying the duo to a pole, they informed police.

A team of Badasahi police rushed to the village in the night. The accused were brought to the police station. Badasahi IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida said basing on the complaint of Madhusmita’s father, a case was registered under sections 297 and 34 of the IPC and the accused arrested.

Parida said the duo consumed human flesh in an inebriated condition. They were produced in court on Wednesday and further investigation is underway.

