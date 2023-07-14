Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar-based CTTC looks up to Chandrayaan-3 launch with hope

23 different types of valves used in LVM3 have been developed and manufactured at Bhubaneswar-based CTTC: GM L Rajasekhar

​ Chandrayaan-3 on the launch pad ​

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As countdown begins for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota on Friday, Bhubaneswar-based Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) is abuzz with excitement and confidence over the success of the country’s ambitious third lunar mission.

The centre has developed several critical components used in the launch vehicle Mark III (LVM3), spacecraft, lander and rover for Chandrayaan-3. Not only CTTC scientists, the entire country has pinned hope on the third mission as Chandrayaan-2 ended in failure in September 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the moon’s surface.

The CTTC has supplied a staggering 75,000 high-quality components including rate gyro electronic package device, mechanical dynamic tuned gyros, internal navigation systems and temperature sensors worth over Rs 12 crore to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3. Its advanced manufacturing unit coupled with skilled workforce and cutting-edge infrastructure have enabled the successful production of these critical components like parts of valve, thruster, temperature sensor, propellant management device and propellant acquisition system.

CTTC general manager and centre head L Rajasekhar said 23 different types of valves used in LVM3 have been developed and manufactured here. “We have also developed systems like dynamic tuned gyroscope, solar array drive and glass mission processor tower placer for the spacecraft. These are critical components as the gyros will help measure the angular velocity while the glass mission processor reduces the weight of the spacecraft,” he said.  

The centre has also assembled a few systems for the much-awaited mission. The valves have been tested at ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram, and parts of the cryogenic engine were tested at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Bengaluru.

“The components manufactured here are integral to various space applications undertaken by ISRO, including satellites, launch vehicles, and other space exploration missions. Some of the components have been redesigned based on the lessons learnt during Chandrayaan-2,” said Rajasekhar.

The tool centre which has specialised in development and manufacturing of high-quality components for various industries, including the aerospace sector, had also supplied 22 types of valves for Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle besides several parts of the cryogenic engine that was used in GSLV Mk-III in 2019.

High  expectations

CTTC has developed several critical components used in launch vehicle Mark III
The centre has suuplied 75,000 high quality components worth over `12 crore to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

