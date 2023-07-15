Retired Army officer returns lost wallet with Rs 30,000 cash in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Proving to be a Good Samaritan, a retired Army officer returned a lost wallet containing over Rs 30,000 cash and other valuable documents to its rightful owner at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Former Army officer Deepak Maharana, a native of Jajpur Road area, had gone to Rourkela for some work during the first week of this month. When Deepak was coming out of a hotel on July 6, he found a wallet lying on the road near his car.

“I assumed that the wallet belonged to me since it was of the same colour. I kept it and went back to Jajpur. When I opened the wallet later, I realised that it didn’t belong to me. There was Rs 30,480 cash and some ATM cards inside it,” he said.

On finding an email address inside the wallet, Deepak tried to contact the owner. After six days, he got a call from a man, identified as Gadadhar Pati, claiming that he was the owner of the wallet. Deepak then asked Gadadhar to meet him at Jajpur Road and collect his wallet after showing proof of ownership.

Gadadhar said he would send his relative Deepak Pradhan, a resident of Jajpur town, to collect the lost wallet. Accordingly, Gadadhar’s relative met the retired Army officer and the latter handed over the wallet to him in presence of additional district magistrate (ADM) of Kalinga Nagar Santosh Kumar Mishra at his office.



