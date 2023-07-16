Odisha showcases Biju Economic Corridor at Raipur to woo investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its efforts to attract investments, the Odisha government organised a roadshow at Raipur. The two-day meet ended on Saturday.The investors’ meet assumes significance as the state showcased immense potential of the recently created Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway in eight districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Around a dozen investors have already evinced interest to set up units in the economic corridor created along Sohela, Padampur, Paikmal of Bargarh district, Nuapada and Sinapali in Nuapada district and Golamunda in Kalahandi.

Addressing the investors, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb emphasised the state government’s commitment for promoting units in metal ancillaries and food processing sectors. He invited industry leaders to invest in the remarkable Biju Economic Corridor. “This corridor, spanning across nine districts in proximity to Chhattisgarh, is poised to be a game-changer for economic growth and development. Biju Expressway and new airports at Koraput, Jharsuguda and Rourkela will enable industries to expand while communities can flourish with improved connectivity right at their doorstep,” he said.

Chief secretary PK Jena said the state’s consistent growth above the national average, driven by abundant natural resources and its strategic location catering to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region will be beneficial for business houses opting Odisha for investment. Skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies, and result-oriented governance have created a unique ecosystem for investors, he added.

A delegation of the Odisha government held discussions with over 50 industry leaders from various sectors. Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma invited them to explore the industrial parks and regions developed in the state to provide exceptional facilitation to investors across sectors.

Representatives from leading companies, including Vedanta and JSPL shared their experiences of investing and operating in Odisha. They affirmed their commitment to contributing to the state’s economic growth and fostering enduring partnerships with local communities. Over 200 delegates representing various industries in Chhattisgarh participated in the meet.

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its efforts to attract investments, the Odisha government organised a roadshow at Raipur. The two-day meet ended on Saturday.The investors’ meet assumes significance as the state showcased immense potential of the recently created Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway in eight districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Around a dozen investors have already evinced interest to set up units in the economic corridor created along Sohela, Padampur, Paikmal of Bargarh district, Nuapada and Sinapali in Nuapada district and Golamunda in Kalahandi. Addressing the investors, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb emphasised the state government’s commitment for promoting units in metal ancillaries and food processing sectors. He invited industry leaders to invest in the remarkable Biju Economic Corridor. “This corridor, spanning across nine districts in proximity to Chhattisgarh, is poised to be a game-changer for economic growth and development. Biju Expressway and new airports at Koraput, Jharsuguda and Rourkela will enable industries to expand while communities can flourish with improved connectivity right at their doorstep,” he said. Chief secretary PK Jena said the state’s consistent growth above the national average, driven by abundant natural resources and its strategic location catering to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region will be beneficial for business houses opting Odisha for investment. Skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies, and result-oriented governance have created a unique ecosystem for investors, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A delegation of the Odisha government held discussions with over 50 industry leaders from various sectors. Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma invited them to explore the industrial parks and regions developed in the state to provide exceptional facilitation to investors across sectors. Representatives from leading companies, including Vedanta and JSPL shared their experiences of investing and operating in Odisha. They affirmed their commitment to contributing to the state’s economic growth and fostering enduring partnerships with local communities. Over 200 delegates representing various industries in Chhattisgarh participated in the meet.