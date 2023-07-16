Orissa High Court notice to NTA on incorrect NEET result of candidate

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday issued notices to the chairperson of National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition seeking intervention against alleged technical error that led to declaration of erroneous results of a candidate who appeared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) - 2023 for admission into MBBS course on May 7.

When the NEET results were published on June 13, Rishi Raj Dash of Nayagarh region, who was in the physically handicapped category found out he was not selected. Thereafter, he first filed a petition in the high court seeking direction to NTA for award of correct marks. The high court had directed NTA to consider Rishi’s representation. On July 12, NTA send a mail to Rishi which stated he had scored 76 marks out of 180. The mail stated Rishi had attempted 176 questions of which 51 were correct and 128 wrong.

Subsequently, Rishi again filed a petition in the high court challenging the result communicated by NTA. The petition stated he should have been selected as tallying of his answer sheet along with the answer key provided online by NTA showed of the 179 questions he had answered, 174 were correct. Advocate Rajib Rath made submissions on behalf of the petitioner when the matter was taken up on Friday and sought the court’s interference for correction of the technical error that had caused the incorrect result.

The two-judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman issued notices to the chairpersons of NTA, National Medical Commission and Medical Counselling Committee. The bench did not fix the next date for further consideration of the matter, but directed issuing notices for ‘fixing short returnable dates’. The outcome of the petition assumes significance as the purported marks claimed to have been scored by the petitioner. makes him eligible for admission into the top medical institutions for MBBS course in the country.

