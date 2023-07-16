Orissa High Court releases first book on Odisha’s judicial history

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday released the first volume of ‘Judicial History of Odisha’ at Odisha Judicial Academy here.The book published by Centre for Archives of Orissa High Court as part of the judicial history project launched over a year ago was released at the inaugural session of the three-day national conference on “Judicial History and Archiving” which is being organised by the High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice S Muralidhar said the record rooms of the High Court and the district Courts of Odisha provided the impetus to conceive archiving judicial history. The Chief Justice said he came across judicial records of the early 19th century during his visits to the record rooms across the state, more particularly the record room at Berhampur. The discovery of such old records led to conception of the projects on archiving, research, and judicial history of Odisha, he said.

‘Judicial History of Odisha - Volume I’ which has three parts - Ancient Period, The Tribes of Odisha and Their Customary Laws and The Medieval Period traces the judicial history till the period when the East India Company started its operation in India, and in Odisha in particular.The second volume on the modern period tracing legal history during the British rule till independence will follow.

In his address, Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat of Supreme Court said the High Court of Orissa has taken a pioneering step by undertaking the judicial history project and set high standards for other high courts to follow.The contribution of Odisha to the freedom struggle remains unnoticed in other parts of the country, Justice Bhat said.

