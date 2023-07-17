Breaches in Machhagaon canal cause flood-like situation in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Breaches at two places in the Machhagaon canal on Sunday have caused a flood-like situation in the Jagatsighpur district affecting nearly 40 villages in Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks. Around 200 hectares of agriculture fields have submerged under water spelling trouble for farmers.

While a 25-foot breach developed at the canal embankment near Daleighai of Biridi block, another 20-foot breach was formed at Tarikunda under Raghunathpur block. The incident took place due to the sudden overflow of water in the canal. “Due to some problem in Taladanda, excess water from Cuttack was released into the Machhagaon canal which caused the overflow,” a senior Irrigation department official said.

Locals alleged that even after 12 hours of the incident, the district administration and the irrigation officials had not reached the spots to initiate corrective measures. Alleging a lack of maintenance and sub-standard work in strengthening the river embankment, the locals staged a road blockade at Tarikunda Bazar on Cuttack-Naugaon national highway demanding compensation for their loss.

“Since the irrigation officials did not check the choked cross-regulators on the canal, water overflowed and caused the breaches. Besides, the lack of cooperation reportedly between the assistant executive engineers and superintending engineers was the reason why the breach at Daleigahi was plugged after 12 hours. We want a complete renovation of the canal besides concrete lining on its two sides to avert water seepage,” the villagers demanded.

Sources said the breach at Tarikunda was severe as canal water flowed into houses, shops and offices. Vehicular traffic was also paralysed for around four to five hours on Cuttack-Naugaon NH. Raghunathpur tehsildar Rupalika Dash said the canal water had entered nearly 30 shops and households at Tarikunda Bazar. “I have directed the local revenue inspector to conduct an inquiry and submit an assessment report on the losses incurred,” she added.

According to reports, the canal was last repaired around 10 years back from funds given by the Asian Development Bank but nothing has so far been done for permanent strengthening of the embankments.

BJP leader Rajkishore Behera alleged, “A majority of funds sanctioned for the canal works has been misappropriated leading to sub-standard work. We demand inquiry into the matter and necessary action,” he said.

Meanwhile, superintending engineer of the Water Resources Department Pratap Kumar Satpathy said officials have been pressed into service to plug the two breaches at Daleighai and Tarikunda. “The department will conduct an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the two breaches,” he added.

