Locals detain MEMU train demanding alternate route

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irate residents of Badamouda village within Badampahar police limits on Sunday detained the Tata-Badampahar MEMU train for several hours demanding an alternative route for communication as an underpass bridge in the area was submerged under water.

The train was on its way to Tata Nagar when the incident took place. Sources said the Railway department had constructed the underpass bridge a few years back to cater to the communication needs of the villagers but the poor drainage system near the bridge led to waterlogging in the area every time it rained.

Locals complained that they had taken the matter up with the railway authorities several times but in vain. “The recent rain for the last two days led to a flood-like situation in the area and obstructed communication. Since the railway officials paid no heed to our woes, we detained the train to press our demands,” they added.

Official sources said the train was detained for over one and a half hours. The blockade was called off after a team of Chakradharpur railway officials reached the spot and assured the agitators of bettering the drainage system in the area and repairing the damaged roads connected to the village.

