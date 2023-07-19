Communication hit as rain lashes Malkangiri district in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Communication between Malkangiri and Balimela was disrupted on Tuesday evening after rainwater inundated the low-lying bridge at Tarlakota village. A large number of commuters and vehicles were stranded on either side of the bridge which remained submerged till reports last came in.

Locals blamed the agency tasked with construction of a high-level bridge at the spot, for the situation. Four years have passed since the agency started construction of the high-level bridge. However, it is yet to be completed, they claimed. Sources said incessant rain since the last 24 hours has led to a rise in the water level of many rivers and nullahs across Malkangiri district.

On the day, sub-collector Akshay Kumar Khemudu along with the Mathili block development officer and tehsildar visited Temrupalli and Pangam panchayats and took stock of the flood situation. Due to heavy rains, Temrupalli nullah and Pangam rivers are in spate. Khemudu interacted with the villagers and asked the local officials to remain prepared for all eventualities.

The sub-collector said rainwater was flowing over the low-lying bridges at Potteru, Kalimela Kanyashram and Kangrukonda. “There is no flood threat now. But if heavy rain continues, there are some houses in Temrupalli and Pangam panchayats that might be submerged. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation,” he added.

Sources in the district emergency office said Malkangiri received a total rainfall of 442.3 mm on Tuesday. Khairput block received the highest 107 mm rainfall followed by Mathili (98 mm), Korukonda (62 mm), Chitrakonda (60 mm), Malkangiri (56 mm), Kalimela (30 mm) and Podia (29.3 mm).



