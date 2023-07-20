No hostels for MBBS freshers in MKCGMCH in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Non-availability of accommodation for freshers of MBBS course in MKCG medical college and hospital here has become a serious concern for the students and their parents. This year, 250 students have taken admission into the MBBS course.

With no other option, these students are forced to stay in private accommodation. Besides, security is also a concern for the parents as in the past, issues have cropped up between the students and local youths, the parents said.

There are 13 hostels for both undergraduate and post-graduate students on the MKCG Medical College premises. But two of them including the first ladies and a boy's hostel have already been declared unsafe and closed for the last year.

After the closure of the two hostels, the special cabin block meant for patients in the six-storied building near the Oxygen plant is being used to accommodate the MBBS students.

Dean and principal, Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra said four batches of MBBS have a total student strength of 1,000 and there is a shortage of hostel accommodation for the fresh batch.

“The new students can be accommodated only when the old students vacate the hostels,” he added.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of two hostels in MKCGMCH premises has already been finalised and funds sanctioned, but the tenders are yet to be floated, Mishra said. The college provides a list of private accommodations registered with them and asks students to select one of their choices. These accommodations meet the required standards and also charge nominal rent.

The new batch of students and their parents have demanded hostel facilities on the college campus for safety besides easy access to the college. The parents suggested that some floors of the new multi-storied buildings on the campus can be used to accommodate the freshers.

Students’ concerns

21 departments: 1000 MBBS students in MKCG

250 seats for MBBS course

740 PG students

For MBBS students 4 hostels each for for girls and boys

13 hostels for both UG and PG students

Two declared unsafe

370 seats for two-year PG course

3 hostels to accommodate PG students

75 girls accommodated in the House Surgeons’ Hostel

190 senior residents put up in one hostel

Many students stay at private rented accommodations

